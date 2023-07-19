Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Rise 12.77% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.68

The price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) closed at $0.68 in the last session, up 12.77% from day before closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0766 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4982598 shares were traded. AGLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 04, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Souza Marcio bought 90,000 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 90,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGLE now has a Market Capitalization of 53.05M and an Enterprise Value of 19.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGLE has reached a high of $1.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2637, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4554.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGLE traded on average about 6.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AGLE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 334.17k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $200k. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $625k, an estimated decrease of -68.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of -$68.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $790k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33M, down -66.10% from the average estimate.