Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Decline by -3.07% to Close at $50.57

As of close of business last night, Aehr Test Systems’s stock clocked out at $50.57, down -3.07% from its previous closing price of $52.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2003974 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1010.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Erickson Gayn sold 50,000 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,250,000 led to the insider holds 550,033 shares of the business.

ROSATI MARIO M sold 1,201 shares of AEHR for $49,409 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $41.14 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, ROSATI MARIO M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 541 shares for $40.53 each. As a result, the insider received 21,927 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 101.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 104.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $52.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEHR traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.32M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.01% and a Short% of Float of 18.54%.

Earnings Estimates

