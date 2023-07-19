Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) Stocks Hit Low of $0.1945 Before Closing at $0.20

In the latest session, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) closed at $0.20 down -17.09% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0405 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929263 shares were traded. ALPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2248 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1945.

For a deeper understanding of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALPS now has a Market Capitalization of 18.39M and an Enterprise Value of 151.01M. As of this moment, Alpine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.01.

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPS has reached a high of $6.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9927.

For the past three months, ALPS has traded an average of 454.33K shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 53.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.13M. Insiders hold about 44.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.58% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 205.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 400.74k on May 30, 2023.

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 140.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 159.49%.