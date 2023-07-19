Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

In the latest session, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) closed at $53.83 down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $54.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5230674 shares were traded. DELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dell Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Dew Allison sold 329,038 shares for $55.24 per share. The transaction valued at 18,176,744 led to the insider holds 98,354 shares of the business.

SLTA IV (GP), L.L.C. sold 17,891 shares of DELL for $972,363 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 4,390 shares after completing the transaction at $54.35 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, SLTA V (GP), L.L.C., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,891 shares for $54.35 each. As a result, the insider received 972,363 and left with 4,390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DELL now has a Market Capitalization of 39.15B and an Enterprise Value of 60.84B. As of this moment, Dell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 123.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has reached a high of $56.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DELL has traded an average of 4.79M shares per day and 4.43M over the past ten days. A total of 724.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.61M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DELL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.03M, compared to 8.48M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DELL is 1.48, from 1.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The current Payout Ratio is 50.50% for DELL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1806:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

