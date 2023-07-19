Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

In the latest session, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) closed at $39.08 down -1.83% from its previous closing price of $39.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1565448 shares were traded. YETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of YETI Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YETI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.39B and an Enterprise Value of 3.37B. As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.41.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YETI is 2.45, which has changed by -2,149.46% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $55.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YETI has traded an average of 1.16M shares per day and 1.42M over the past ten days. A total of 86.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YETI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 6.81M, compared to 5.59M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.86% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $411.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $416.3M to a low estimate of $396.7M. As of the current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $420.04M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.06M, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $440.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.