Analysts provide stock recommendations for Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) closed the day trading at $85.21 up 0.61% from the previous closing price of $84.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711252 shares were traded. BC stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Preisser Brenna sold 1,309 shares for $76.21 per share. The transaction valued at 99,759 led to the insider holds 52,174 shares of the business.

FOULKES DAVID M sold 13,000 shares of BC for $1,058,200 on May 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 241,957 shares after completing the transaction at $81.40 per share. On May 02, another insider, Gwillim Ryan M, who serves as the E.V.P. & CFO of the company, sold 3,945 shares for $84.45 each. As a result, the insider received 333,155 and left with 24,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.03B and an Enterprise Value of 8.25B. As of this moment, Brunswick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BC has reached a high of $93.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BC traded about 627.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BC traded about 649.35k shares per day. A total of 71.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.68M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 12.45k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Dividends & Splits

BC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for BC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2005 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.12 and a low estimate of $2.34, while EPS last year was $2.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.85, with high estimates of $3.11 and low estimates of $2.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $9.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.26. EPS for the following year is $11.01, with 16 analysts recommending between $12.25 and $9.5.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Brunswick Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.