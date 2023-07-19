Analysts provide stock recommendations for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) closed the day trading at $1.93 up 6.04% from the previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3342052 shares were traded. DFLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8294.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DFLI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFLI now has a Market Capitalization of 110.57M and an Enterprise Value of 120.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFLI has reached a high of $28.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4559, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4444.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DFLI traded about 2.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DFLI traded about 5.48M shares per day. A total of 45.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.30M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DFLI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 607.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 344.14k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $29.70, with high estimates of $28.09 and low estimates of $25.25.

