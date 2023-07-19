Analysts provide stock recommendations for Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) closed the day trading at $77.77 down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $78.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1773593 shares were traded. HOLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.63.

For a better understanding of HOLX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when GARRETT SCOTT T sold 10,000 shares for $79.72 per share. The transaction valued at 797,240 led to the insider holds 57,039 shares of the business.

Mitchell Essex D sold 2,390 shares of HOLX for $200,115 on May 05. The Div. President, GYN Surgical now owns 7,212 shares after completing the transaction at $83.73 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 9,128 shares for $85.28 each. As a result, the insider received 778,445 and left with 14,298 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOLX now has a Market Capitalization of 19.14B and an Enterprise Value of 19.40B. As of this moment, Hologic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.91.

Over the past 52 weeks, HOLX has reached a high of $87.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.70.

Over the past 3-months, HOLX traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOLX traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 247.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.32M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.05% stake in the company. Shares short for HOLX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 5.75M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.11, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $3.84.

14 analysts predict $961.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $985M to a low estimate of $932.8M. As of the current estimate, Hologic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1B, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $945.75M, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $971M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $891.9M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.86B, down -17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $4.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.