Analyzing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock clocked out at $7.59, up 2.99% from its previous closing price of $7.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793580 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when PETERSON TYCHO sold 134,961 shares for $8.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,098,583 led to the insider holds 399,219 shares of the business.

PETERSON TYCHO sold 70,000 shares of ADPT for $597,100 on Jun 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 399,219 shares after completing the transaction at $8.53 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, PETERSON TYCHO, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 38,000 shares for $7.16 each. As a result, the insider received 272,080 and left with 454,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADPT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B and an Enterprise Value of 760.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $13.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADPT traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.01M with a Short Ratio of 8.01M, compared to 7.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.55% and a Short% of Float of 7.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $45.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.5M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $43.66M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.21M, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.12M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.31M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.9M and the low estimate is $237.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.