Analyzing Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)’s quick and current ratios

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) closed the day trading at $7.67 down -13.72% from the previous closing price of $8.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5422714 shares were traded. AAOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAOI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2.50 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Murry Stefan J. sold 3,000 shares for $2.96 per share. The transaction valued at 8,885 led to the insider holds 189,859 shares of the business.

Murry Stefan J. sold 4,600 shares of AAOI for $11,718 on Feb 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 192,859 shares after completing the transaction at $2.55 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Murry Stefan J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,100 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 7,765 and left with 202,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAOI now has a Market Capitalization of 223.93M and an Enterprise Value of 364.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAOI has reached a high of $11.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAOI traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAOI traded about 5.49M shares per day. A total of 28.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.14M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AAOI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 3.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.53% and a Short% of Float of 18.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $45.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $47M to a low estimate of $44M. As of the current estimate, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.3M, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.42M, a decrease of -17.70% less than the figure of -$13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.05M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $209M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.82M, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $239.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $239.4M and the low estimate is $239.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.