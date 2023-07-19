Analyzing Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.80, down -4.26% from its previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4127503 shares were traded. HYZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HYZN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 6,446,002 led to the insider holds 151,869,414 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYZN now has a Market Capitalization of 440.49M and an Enterprise Value of 240.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 483.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 287.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has reached a high of $4.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8021, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3108.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HYZN traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.99M. Insiders hold about 64.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HYZN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.69M with a Short Ratio of 15.69M, compared to 20.81M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 17.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.73M, down -46.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42M and the low estimate is $42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,000.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.