Analyzing Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX)’s quick and current ratios

Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) closed the day trading at $1.66 up 3.11% from the previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590314 shares were traded. MGRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MGRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Cohen Jacob D. bought 275,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 275,000 led to the insider holds 8,275,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGRX now has a Market Capitalization of 27.38M and an Enterprise Value of 23.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 242.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 217.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGRX has reached a high of $4.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4767.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MGRX traded about 3.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MGRX traded about 165.15k shares per day. A total of 11.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.29M. Shares short for MGRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 95.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 162.94k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.