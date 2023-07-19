Analyzing Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)’s quick and current ratios

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) closed the day trading at $23.43 up 2.27% from the previous closing price of $22.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6609529 shares were traded. NOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Mohamed Akbar bought 10,000 shares for $14.37 per share. The transaction valued at 143,700 led to the insider holds 83,689 shares of the business.

Berger William J bought 600 shares of NOVA for $9,348 on Mar 31. The insider now owns 293,325 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Santo Salvo John T, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 12,679 shares for $13.50 each. As a result, the insider received 171,166 and left with 75,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.72B and an Enterprise Value of 8.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOVA traded about 3.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOVA traded about 4.28M shares per day. A total of 115.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 124.99% stake in the company. Shares short for NOVA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 25.07M with a Short Ratio of 25.07M, compared to 24.98M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.56% and a Short% of Float of 29.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and -$3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.54, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.05 and -$4.82.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $201.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $254.3M to a low estimate of $153.3M. As of the current estimate, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.01M, an estimated increase of 37.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.55M, an increase of 76.30% over than the figure of $37.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $285.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.3M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $624.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $848.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $557.69M, up 52.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $741M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.