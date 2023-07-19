Analyzing Welltower Inc. (WELL)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Welltower Inc.’s stock clocked out at $78.60, down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $79.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1828476 shares were traded. WELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WELL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 178.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on July 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $81 from $82 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WELL now has a Market Capitalization of 39.07B and an Enterprise Value of 53.87B. As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 327.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 75.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $86.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WELL traded 2.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 497.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 496.73M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.92% stake in the company. Shares short for WELL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.81M with a Short Ratio of 13.81M, compared to 13.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.44, WELL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06. The current Payout Ratio is 905.31% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on May 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 03, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Welltower Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.42B and the low estimate is $6.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.