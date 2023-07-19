Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Shares Decline by -0.19% to Close at $5.27

As of close of business last night, Archer Aviation Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.27, down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6809148 shares were traded. ACHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Muniz Thomas Paul sold 125,000 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 562,500 led to the insider holds 1,245,333 shares of the business.

MISSAN ANDY sold 10,000 shares of ACHR for $45,000 on Jun 29. The Chief Legal Off. & Secretary now owns 201,155 shares after completing the transaction at $4.50 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, MISSAN ANDY, who serves as the Chief Legal Off. & Secretary of the company, sold 27,500 shares for $4.09 each. As a result, the insider received 112,544 and left with 211,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B and an Enterprise Value of 906.44M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $5.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACHR traded 3.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 243.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.86M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.57M with a Short Ratio of 14.57M, compared to 13.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 9.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$1.12.