Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Records 1.91% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) was $37.35 for the day, up 1.91% from the previous closing price of $36.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565228 shares were traded. ARCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on May 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $51 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Chivukula Pad sold 25,000 shares for $35.01 per share. The transaction valued at 875,250 led to the insider holds 519,448 shares of the business.

Kummerfeld Keith C sold 6,968 shares of ARCT for $243,880 on Jul 14. The insider now owns 950 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Chivukula Pad, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $28.75 each. As a result, the insider received 143,750 and left with 544,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCT now has a Market Capitalization of 992.13M and an Enterprise Value of 697.37M. As of this moment, Arcturus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has reached a high of $37.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.38.

Shares Statistics:

ARCT traded an average of 430.89K shares per day over the past three months and 548.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.53% and a Short% of Float of 16.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and -$3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$2.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.36 and -$5.07.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.96M, an increase of 454.40% over than the figure of $64.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $560k.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $206M, down -20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.26M and the low estimate is $2.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.