As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) offers stability

After finishing at $149.00 in the prior trading day, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) closed at $149.97, up 0.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1747749 shares were traded. HLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.16.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $168 from $151 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Fuentes Laura sold 12,513 shares for $141.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,769,588 led to the insider holds 5,270 shares of the business.

STEENLAND DOUGLAS M bought 695 shares of HLT for $99,889 on May 22. The Director now owns 26,194 shares after completing the transaction at $143.73 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Silcock Christopher W, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 90 shares for $138.05 each. As a result, the insider received 12,425 and left with 64,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLT now has a Market Capitalization of 39.69B and an Enterprise Value of 48.36B. As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has reached a high of $155.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 266.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HLT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 4.25M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HLT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.10% for HLT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1000:2052 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.45 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.89. EPS for the following year is $6.65, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.98 and $6.16.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.72B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.24B, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.77B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.99B and the low estimate is $9.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.