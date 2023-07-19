Asana Inc. (ASAN)’s EPS estimates by 14 analysts

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1757689 shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 40,000 shares for $24.21 per share. The transaction valued at 968,400 led to the insider holds 40,312,803 shares of the business.

Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 40,000 shares of ASAN for $943,600 on Jul 13. The President, CEO, & Chair now owns 40,272,803 shares after completing the transaction at $23.59 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Moskovitz Dustin A., who serves as the President, CEO, & Chair of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $22.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,803,384 and bolstered with 40,232,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.13B and an Enterprise Value of 4.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $29.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASAN traded 2.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.71M. Insiders hold about 31.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.71M with a Short Ratio of 9.71M, compared to 11.85M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.48% and a Short% of Float of 12.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $157.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.2M to a low estimate of $157.5M. As of the current estimate, Asana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.9M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $648M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $636.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.21M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $761.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $823M and the low estimate is $723.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.