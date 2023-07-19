AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221402 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 66.16M and an Enterprise Value of 12.17M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVRO is 1.52, which has changed by 5,789.47% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9550.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVRO traded on average about 2.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 2.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$1.15, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$2.32.