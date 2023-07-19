Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AXON

After finishing at $196.16 in the prior trading day, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) closed at $192.25, down -1.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646555 shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 163.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Isner Joshua sold 26,883 shares for $193.10 per share. The transaction valued at 5,191,179 led to the insider holds 290,965 shares of the business.

Kunins Jeffrey C sold 22,900 shares of AXON for $4,422,512 on Jul 03. The CPO & CTO now owns 241,076 shares after completing the transaction at $193.12 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Partovi Hadi, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $191.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,777,388 and bolstered with 413,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXON now has a Market Capitalization of 14.20B and an Enterprise Value of 13.82B. As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 117.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $229.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 486.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.31M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 1.75M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $350.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $358.4M to a low estimate of $337.38M. As of the current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.61M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $374.57M, an increase of 20.10% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $387.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $369.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.