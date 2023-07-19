Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $82.80 in the prior trading day, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) closed at $82.30, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711305 shares were traded. TECH stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TECH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 82.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Kummeth Charles R. sold 322 shares for $83.00 per share. The transaction valued at 26,726 led to the insider holds 1,112,817 shares of the business.

Furlow Brenda S. sold 7,450 shares of TECH for $611,810 on Dec 08. The SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 26,092 shares after completing the transaction at $82.12 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Furlow Brenda S., who serves as the SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 800 shares for $82.01 each. As a result, the insider received 65,605 and left with 26,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECH now has a Market Capitalization of 12.96B and an Enterprise Value of 13.27B. As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $99.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 990.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 674.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.78M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 3.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TECH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.56 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $308.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.7M to a low estimate of $304.1M. As of the current estimate, Bio-Techne Corporation’s year-ago sales were $288.23M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $302.12M, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $313.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.9M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.