BioVie Inc. (BIVI)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) closed at $5.15 in the last session, up 1.78% from day before closing price of $5.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644887 shares were traded. BIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.98.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BERMAN RICHARD J sold 5,984 shares for $5.81 per share. The transaction valued at 34,782 led to the insider holds 23,210 shares of the business.

BERMAN RICHARD J sold 5,000 shares of BIVI for $32,506 on May 22. The Director now owns 29,194 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, BERMAN RICHARD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,613 shares for $8.52 each. As a result, the insider received 64,870 and left with 34,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIVI now has a Market Capitalization of 186.84M and an Enterprise Value of 156.94M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIVI has reached a high of $14.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIVI traded on average about 228.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 243.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.47M. Insiders hold about 55.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIVI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 574.41k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.74 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$1.48.