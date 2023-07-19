Canaan Inc. (CAN)’s quick and current ratios

The closing price of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) was $2.83 for the day, down -2.92% from the previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2782455 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAN now has a Market Capitalization of 533.38M and an Enterprise Value of 464.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has reached a high of $4.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3503, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6896.

Shares Statistics:

CAN traded an average of 2.74M shares per day over the past three months and 4.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.41M. Shares short for CAN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.88M with a Short Ratio of 9.88M, compared to 9.4M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $97M to a low estimate of $59.32M. As of the current estimate, Canaan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $246.74M, an estimated decrease of -69.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.16M, a decrease of -26.70% over than the figure of -$69.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.91M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $547.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.19M, down -36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $578.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $972.95M and the low estimate is $356.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.