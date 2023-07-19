Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $0.70

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) closed the day trading at $0.70 up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0046 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80946726 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7930 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6803.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Ruiz Hector M. sold 2,490 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,370 led to the insider holds 284,962 shares of the business.

MURTHY RAMESH sold 2,394 shares of GOEV for $1,317 on Jul 05. The SVP and CAO now owns 284,895 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, MURTHY RAMESH, who serves as the SVP and CAO of the company, sold 173 shares for $0.71 each. As a result, the insider received 123 and left with 287,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOEV now has a Market Capitalization of 397.14M and an Enterprise Value of 428.50M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $4.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5797, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9487.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOEV traded about 25.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOEV traded about 59.89M shares per day. A total of 567.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.36M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 47.42M with a Short Ratio of 47.42M, compared to 50.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.36% and a Short% of Float of 9.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $757.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $400M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 626.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.