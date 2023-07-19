Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) was $39.80 for the day, up 8.95% from the previous closing price of $36.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36366417 shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CVNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Taira Thomas bought 35,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 240,100 led to the insider holds 77,518 shares of the business.

GILL DANIEL J. bought 133,000 shares of CVNA for $1,013,460 on Nov 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 263,415 shares after completing the transaction at $7.62 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, SULLIVAN GREGORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,000 and bolstered with 17,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVNA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.23B and an Enterprise Value of 12.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $58.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.35.

Shares Statistics:

CVNA traded an average of 27.79M shares per day over the past three months and 35.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.68% stake in the company. Shares short for CVNA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 41.51M with a Short Ratio of 41.51M, compared to 48.05M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39.09% and a Short% of Float of 59.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$2.11, while EPS last year was -$2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$2.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$8.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.37. EPS for the following year is -$4.42, with 20 analysts recommending between -$2.24 and -$6.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $2.27B. As of the current estimate, Carvana Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.88B, an estimated decrease of -33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.65B, a decrease of -28.50% over than the figure of -$33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.6B, down -23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.81B and the low estimate is $9.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.