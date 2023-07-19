CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) expected to report EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter

In the latest session, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) closed at $2.19 down -23.43% from its previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2612947 shares were traded. CVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVM now has a Market Capitalization of 98.00M and an Enterprise Value of 102.42M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVM has reached a high of $5.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4666, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6523.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVM has traded an average of 201.20K shares per day and 590.93k over the past ten days. A total of 43.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 4.97M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.02% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.48.