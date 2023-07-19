Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) was $4.64 for the day, down -2.52% from the previous closing price of $4.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1596205 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3350.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIFR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on June 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 28,679 led to the insider holds 3,120,614 shares of the business.

GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of CIFR for $35,718 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 270,266 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -132.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $5.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7558.

Shares Statistics:

CIFR traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 2.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 248.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.39M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.25M with a Short Ratio of 10.25M, compared to 9.21M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 24.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.04M, up 4,438.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.46M and the low estimate is $112.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.