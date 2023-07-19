Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) was $1.57 for the day, down -7.10% from the previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2351091 shares were traded. CCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5650.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 500,000 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 897,350 led to the insider holds 55,829,046 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 500,000 shares of CCO for $897,350 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 55,829,046 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 525,902 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 944,993 and bolstered with 55,329,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCO now has a Market Capitalization of 758.06M and an Enterprise Value of 7.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCO is 2.51, which has changed by 902.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3389.

Shares Statistics:

CCO traded an average of 2.34M shares per day over the past three months and 2.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 478.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 468.66M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CCO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 42.51M with a Short Ratio of 42.51M, compared to 42.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.80% and a Short% of Float of 13.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $655.82M to a low estimate of $620M. As of the current estimate, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $643.38M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $628.35M, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $642M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $598M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.48B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.