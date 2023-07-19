Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stocks Hit Low of $23.58 Before Closing at $23.77

In the latest session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) closed at $23.77 down -3.10% from its previous closing price of $24.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1200372 shares were traded. YOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.58.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clear Secure Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Durable Capital Partners LP sold 26,642 shares for $24.63 per share. The transaction valued at 656,106 led to the insider holds 11,449,946 shares of the business.

Moshkani Seyed Kasra sold 1,000 shares of YOU for $27,290 on Apr 12. The EVP, Operations now owns 21,894 shares after completing the transaction at $27.29 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Moshkani Kasra, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $26.03 each. As a result, the insider received 26,030 and left with 22,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YOU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.17B and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $34.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YOU has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 90.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.56% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 16.76M with a Short Ratio of 16.76M, compared to 16.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.39% and a Short% of Float of 29.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $139.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $140.7M to a low estimate of $137.12M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.72M, an estimated increase of 35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.12M, an increase of 26.90% less than the figure of $35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.11M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $580M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $572.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437.43M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $677.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699.78M and the low estimate is $654.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.