Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Stocks Hit Low of $62.36 Before Closing at $62.87

In the latest session, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) closed at $62.87 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $63.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639530 shares were traded. CCOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $72 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when BROOKS STEVEN D sold 4,202 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 273,130 led to the insider holds 33,277 shares of the business.

SCHAEFFER DAVE sold 7,061 shares of CCOI for $440,878 on Jun 08. The CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT now owns 4,948,781 shares after completing the transaction at $62.44 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, SCHAEFFER DAVE, who serves as the CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 42,334 shares for $62.30 each. As a result, the insider received 2,637,459 and left with 4,955,842 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCOI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.04B and an Enterprise Value of 4.22B. As of this moment, Cogent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 284.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCOI has reached a high of $75.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCOI has traded an average of 277.22K shares per day and 335.5k over the past ten days. A total of 47.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.42M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CCOI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.85M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CCOI is 3.74, from 3.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.49. The current Payout Ratio is 3084.94% for CCOI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $2, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $267.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $296.2M to a low estimate of $254.5M. As of the current estimate, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $148.45M, an estimated increase of 80.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $314.05M, an increase of 109.40% over than the figure of $80.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $321.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.6M, up 77.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.