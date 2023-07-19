Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $105.55 in the prior trading day, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $104.59, down -0.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17559197 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on July 14, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $120 from $70 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Rajaram Gokul sold 4,580 shares for $106.65 per share. The transaction valued at 488,457 led to the insider holds 13,993 shares of the business.

Grewal Paul sold 3,573 shares of COIN for $393,280 on Jul 14. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 56,860 shares after completing the transaction at $110.07 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Armstrong Brian, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 27,587 shares for $104.25 each. As a result, the insider received 2,875,984 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 24.53B and an Enterprise Value of 22.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $116.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 24.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 231.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 36.01M with a Short Ratio of 36.01M, compared to 35.77M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.35% and a Short% of Float of 21.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $170k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170k to a low estimate of $170k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.29k, an estimated decrease of -49.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of -$49.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93M and the low estimate is $1.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.