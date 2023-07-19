Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) closed at $32.19 in the last session, down -0.28% from day before closing price of $32.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5540825 shares were traded. CAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 164.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1646.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $37 from $46 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Brock Charisse sold 7,036 shares for $37.04 per share. The transaction valued at 260,613 led to the insider holds 94,802 shares of the business.

McGough Thomas M sold 45,000 shares of CAG for $1,739,610 on Apr 06. The EVP & Co-COO now owns 104,859 shares after completing the transaction at $38.66 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Wise Robert G, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $40.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,045,000 and left with 22,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAG now has a Market Capitalization of 15.36B and an Enterprise Value of 24.69B. As of this moment, Conagra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has reached a high of $41.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAG traded on average about 4.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 477.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 474.69M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.13M with a Short Ratio of 14.13M, compared to 14.7M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CAG is 1.40, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10. The current Payout Ratio is 91.10% for CAG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1285:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.04B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, Conagra Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.28B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.86B and the low estimate is $12.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.