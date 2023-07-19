Consensus estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)’s next quarter EPS at $0.33

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) closed the day trading at $13.43 up 0.15% from the previous closing price of $13.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618203 shares were traded. GTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTES, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Eliasson Fredrik J bought 50,000 shares for $11.57 per share. The transaction valued at 578,500 led to the insider holds 71,130 shares of the business.

Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of GTES for $544,910,304 on May 23. The 10% Owner now owns 195,491 shares after completing the transaction at $11.40 per share. On May 23, another insider, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 47,809,634 shares for $11.40 each. As a result, the insider received 544,910,304 and left with 195,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTES now has a Market Capitalization of 3.83B and an Enterprise Value of 5.80B. As of this moment, Gates’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTES has reached a high of $14.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTES traded about 1.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTES traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 283.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.58M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.57% stake in the company. Shares short for GTES as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 2.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $932.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $944.2M to a low estimate of $921M. As of the current estimate, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $906.8M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $898.62M, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $921.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $871.92M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.