Consensus estimates for Chevron Corporation (CVX) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Chevron Corporation’s stock clocked out at $153.75, up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $153.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6783137 shares were traded. CVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $180 from $165 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when MORRIS RHONDA J sold 19,666 shares for $170.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,343,281 led to the insider holds 3,967 shares of the business.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 37,300 shares of CVX for $6,800,230 on Nov 30. The Executive Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $182.31 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,900 shares for $181.77 each. As a result, the insider received 527,146 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVX now has a Market Capitalization of 287.43B and an Enterprise Value of 294.84B. As of this moment, Chevron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVX has reached a high of $189.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVX traded 7.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.87B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CVX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.92M with a Short Ratio of 18.92M, compared to 16.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.77, CVX has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.40. The current Payout Ratio is 31.00% for CVX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.97 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $5.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.31, with high estimates of $4.25 and low estimates of $2.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.21 and $11.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.32. EPS for the following year is $14.04, with 22 analysts recommending between $21.49 and $10.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $48.98B. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.55B to a low estimate of $40.75B. As of the current estimate, Chevron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $68.76B, an estimated decrease of -28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.05B, a decrease of -14.00% over than the figure of -$28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.87B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $216.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $202.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.25B, down -17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $237.65B and the low estimate is $181.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.