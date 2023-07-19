Consensus estimates for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, GT Biopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.34, down -1.15% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580536 shares were traded. GTBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3012.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTBP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 24, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Breen Michael Martin bought 50,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 656,218 shares of the business.

Ohri Manu bought 50,000 shares of GTBP for $25,000 on Apr 06. The CFO & Secretary now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTBP now has a Market Capitalization of 12.84M and an Enterprise Value of -6.91M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTBP has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3027, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9032.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTBP traded 583.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 774.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.63M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTBP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 223.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 133.32k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.