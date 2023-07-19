Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.56

As of close of business last night, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.56, down -2.77% from its previous closing price of $4.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574372 shares were traded. CUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4397.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CUE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Kiener Peter A sold 9,325 shares for $3.28 per share. The transaction valued at 30,586 led to the insider holds 357 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUE now has a Market Capitalization of 196.89M and an Enterprise Value of 149.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 493.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 345.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUE has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0827, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4168.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CUE traded 438.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 853.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.49M. Insiders hold about 4.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CUE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 731.62k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.01 and -$1.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25M, up 133.70% from the average estimate.