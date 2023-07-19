DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s stock clocked out at $133.70, up 0.01% from its previous closing price of $133.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024300 shares were traded. DKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Gupta Navdeep sold 16,321 shares for $136.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,224,232 led to the insider holds 97,012 shares of the business.

Hayes John Edward III sold 1,733 shares of DKS for $236,832 on Jun 07. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 18,416 shares after completing the transaction at $136.66 per share. On May 25, another insider, Barrenechea Mark J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,085 shares for $123.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,122,361 and left with 2,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.53B and an Enterprise Value of 14.09B. As of this moment, DICK’S’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $152.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DKS traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.52M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.93% stake in the company. Shares short for DKS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.66M, compared to 8.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.88% and a Short% of Float of 14.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.46, DKS has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.2 and a low estimate of $3.46, while EPS last year was $3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.75, with high estimates of $3.05 and low estimates of $2.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.95 and $12.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.44. EPS for the following year is $13.63, with 27 analysts recommending between $14.75 and $12.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $3.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31B to a low estimate of $3.18B. As of the current estimate, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.37B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.79B and the low estimate is $12.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.