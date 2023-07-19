Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $22.21

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed the day trading at $22.21 up 3.74% from the previous closing price of $21.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12553798 shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENVX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when ATKINS BETSY S sold 4,528 shares for $15.02 per share. The transaction valued at 68,011 led to the insider holds 195,369 shares of the business.

Talluri Rajendra K bought 5,000 shares of ENVX for $50,475 on Apr 27. The President and CEO now owns 2,010,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.10 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, ATKINS BETSY S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $12.36 each. As a result, the insider received 61,800 and left with 192,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 3.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 572.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 518.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENVX traded about 6.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENVX traded about 7.86M shares per day. A total of 155.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 34.29M with a Short Ratio of 34.29M, compared to 31.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.68% and a Short% of Float of 25.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $940k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.2M, down -84.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29M and the low estimate is $7.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,762.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.