Euronav NV (EURN) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $15.18 in the prior trading day, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) closed at $15.04, down -0.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555678 shares were traded. EURN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.02.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EURN by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EURN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.06B and an Enterprise Value of 4.48B. As of this moment, Euronav’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has reached a high of $19.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 864.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 201.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.19M. Insiders hold about 64.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EURN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 701.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 917.17k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.90.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $332.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $381.2M to a low estimate of $286.15M. As of the current estimate, Euronav NV’s year-ago sales were $148.69M, an estimated increase of 123.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.53M, an increase of 39.30% less than the figure of $123.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $315.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EURN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $854.67M, up 48.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.