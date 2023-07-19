Examining Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) closed at $5.01 up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $4.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1261807 shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Willis Darryl Keith bought 3,355 shares for $2.98 per share. The transaction valued at 9,998 led to the insider holds 25,332 shares of the business.

Fox Ann G sold 15,485 shares of NINE for $53,888 on May 03. The insider now owns 635,914 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On May 03, another insider, Crombie David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,827 shares for $3.48 each. As a result, the insider received 37,678 and left with 252,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NINE now has a Market Capitalization of 173.93M and an Enterprise Value of 525.85M. As of this moment, Nine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $17.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NINE has traded an average of 892.77K shares per day and 1.45M over the past ten days. A total of 32.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.92M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 13.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $161.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $161.9M to a low estimate of $161.9M. As of the current estimate, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.35M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.1M, a decrease of -3.80% less than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $651M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $646M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $648.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.38M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705.8M and the low estimate is $705.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.