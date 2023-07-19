Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Stock Closes up 9.58% on Tuesday Trading

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed the day trading at $0.31 up 9.58% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0275 from its previous closing price. On the day, 127691439 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FFIE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Chen Xuefeng bought 1 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIE now has a Market Capitalization of 437.90M and an Enterprise Value of 540.21M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $7.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2549, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4209.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FFIE traded about 85.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FFIE traded about 69.05M shares per day. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 258.17M with a Short Ratio of 258.17M, compared to 197.66M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.55% and a Short% of Float of 21.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.5M and the low estimate is $262.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 500.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.