Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) closed at $0.64 in the last session, up 4.03% from day before closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2375627 shares were traded. FREQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6689 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5526.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FREQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Lucchino David L. sold 1,815 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,071 led to the insider holds 705,582 shares of the business.

Loose Christopher R. sold 906 shares of FREQ for $535 on Jul 14. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 197,452 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Mitrano Richard J., who serves as the VP Finance & Operations of the company, sold 148 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 89 and left with 54,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FREQ now has a Market Capitalization of 23.82M and an Enterprise Value of -2.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREQ has reached a high of $5.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3865, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5175.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FREQ traded on average about 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.49M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FREQ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 897.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 698.59k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.01 and -$1.82.