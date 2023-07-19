Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Shares Rise by 7.92% to Close at $0.51

As of close of business last night, Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.51, up 7.92% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0376 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560221 shares were traded. VINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5370 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4335.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VINE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when CSS LLC/IL sold 5,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 3,550 led to the insider holds 868,093 shares of the business.

CSS LLC/IL sold 5,000 shares of VINE for $3,000 on Jul 12. The 10% Owner now owns 873,093 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, CSS LLC/IL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 140,000 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider received 102,774 and left with 878,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VINE now has a Market Capitalization of 8.14M and an Enterprise Value of -3.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINE has reached a high of $3.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4429, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9455.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VINE traded 2.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.91M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VINE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 96.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 29.04k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.