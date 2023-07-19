Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) closed at $31.86 up 1.46% from its previous closing price of $31.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580917 shares were traded. GIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.66B and an Enterprise Value of 6.81B. As of this moment, Gildan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GIL is 1.30, which has changed by 937.18% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GIL has reached a high of $34.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GIL has traded an average of 600.87K shares per day and 635.97k over the past ten days. A total of 179.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.34M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GIL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 3.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GIL is 0.74, from 0.69 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.60% for GIL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $3.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $818.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $833.44M to a low estimate of $806.73M. As of the current estimate, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $895.6M, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $924.8M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $968.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $907.34M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.24B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.