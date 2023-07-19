Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Decline -1.23% in Day Trading, Closes at $79.24

The price of Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) closed at $79.24 in the last session, down -1.23% from day before closing price of $80.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746964 shares were traded. HSIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HSIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Brous David B Jr sold 11,157 shares for $74.86 per share. The transaction valued at 835,191 led to the insider holds 68,690 shares of the business.

Siegel Walter sold 5,497 shares of HSIC for $407,163 on Jun 05. The Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 35,737 shares after completing the transaction at $74.07 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, BRESLAWSKI JAMES P, who serves as the Vice Chairman, President of the company, sold 24,234 shares for $74.29 each. As a result, the insider received 1,800,453 and left with 201,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSIC now has a Market Capitalization of 10.38B and an Enterprise Value of 11.91B. As of this moment, Henry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSIC has reached a high of $89.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HSIC traded on average about 838.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 700.03k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 131.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HSIC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.72M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Earnings Estimates

