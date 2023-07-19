Holley Inc. (HLLY) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) was $6.08 for the day, up 9.55% from the previous closing price of $5.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1381149 shares were traded. HLLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Clempson Graham bought 1,922 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 6,726 led to the insider holds 4,775 shares of the business.

MidOcean Partners V, L.P. bought 1,592 shares of HLLY for $5,572 on Jun 26. The 10% Owner now owns 10,243,872 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, MidOcean Partners V, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 8 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 28 and bolstered with 51,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLLY now has a Market Capitalization of 719.06M and an Enterprise Value of 1.35B. As of this moment, Holley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLLY is 1.52, which has changed by -4,941.76% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLLY has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.01.

Shares Statistics:

HLLY traded an average of 593.16K shares per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLLY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.84M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.63M to a low estimate of $168.4M. As of the current estimate, Holley Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.42M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.69M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.78M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $674.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $633.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $688.41M, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $697.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $718.01M and the low estimate is $661.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.