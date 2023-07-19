HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $32.78

As of close of business last night, HP Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.78, down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $32.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5029362 shares were traded. HPQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 30, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when SURESH SUBRA sold 6,659 shares for $33.00 per share. The transaction valued at 219,747 led to the insider holds 59,533 shares of the business.

LORES ENRIQUE sold 156,976 shares of HPQ for $4,817,593 on Jul 03. The President and CEO now owns 766,268 shares after completing the transaction at $30.69 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, MYERS MARIE, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,165 shares for $30.70 each. As a result, the insider received 127,866 and left with 30,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPQ now has a Market Capitalization of 32.32B and an Enterprise Value of 42.33B. As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $35.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPQ traded 7.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 991.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 983.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.92M with a Short Ratio of 18.92M, compared to 20.63M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, HPQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.04. The current Payout Ratio is 38.60% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.81 and $3.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $13.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.6B to a low estimate of $13.16B. As of the current estimate, HP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.66B, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.38B, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.86B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.98B, down -13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.71B and the low estimate is $53.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.