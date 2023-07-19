I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Zomedica Corp. (ZOM).

As of close of business last night, Zomedica Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.22, up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0034 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3322632 shares were traded. ZOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2278 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2165.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when HEATON LARRY C II bought 100,000 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 19,090 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

POWERS JOHNNY D bought 100,000 shares of ZOM for $19,340 on May 25. The Director now owns 1,600,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZOM now has a Market Capitalization of 219.51M and an Enterprise Value of 100.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2041, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2175.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZOM traded 3.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 979.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 64.99M with a Short Ratio of 64.99M, compared to 79.23M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.63% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.93M, up 64.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.06M and the low estimate is $43.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.