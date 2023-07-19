Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $180.33

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) closed the day trading at $180.33 down -2.07% from the previous closing price of $184.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1611617 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $185.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $179.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ILMN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when TOUSI SUSAN H sold 500 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 46,522 shares of the business.

Hoyt Aimee L sold 3,917 shares of ILMN for $779,737 on Mar 01. The SVP, Chief People Officer now owns 2,881 shares after completing the transaction at $199.06 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Aravanis Alexander, who serves as the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,398 shares for $201.74 each. As a result, the insider received 1,088,982 and left with 2,922 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILMN now has a Market Capitalization of 28.51B and an Enterprise Value of 30.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $248.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $179.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 208.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ILMN traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ILMN traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 158.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.92M, compared to 4.99M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.