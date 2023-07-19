Is this a Prime Time To acquire Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) stock

In the latest session, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) closed at $1.69 up 9.74% from its previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2194539 shares were traded. AQMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aqua Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Zhang Peifang bought 10,000 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900 led to the insider holds 133,095 shares of the business.

Kanen David bought 34,180 shares of AQMS for $25,635 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 351,218 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Kanen David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,995 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 110,226 and bolstered with 325,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQMS now has a Market Capitalization of 140.50M and an Enterprise Value of 146.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38920.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 36.63k whereas that against EBITDA is -10.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQMS has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1441, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0223.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AQMS has traded an average of 343.31K shares per day and 816.91k over the past ten days. A total of 81.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.54M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AQMS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $710k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $650k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4k, up 16,150.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.1M and the low estimate is $10.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,249.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.